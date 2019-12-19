This season has been particularly tumultuous for the Dallas Cowboys. They started the season at 3-0 and now sit at 7-7 with a playoff spot on the line. Most 7-7 teams have no shot at the playoffs but thanks to a weak NFC East division, the Cowboys have a huge opportunity ahead of them. On Sunday, the Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles who are also 7-7. Whoever wins will most likely be the NFC East's representative in the playoffs.

If the Cowboys have any shot at winning, they will need their quarterback, Dak Prescott, to be healthy. According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, it's not going to be that easy. Prescott is currently dealing with some shoulder soreness and might not throw a football until Saturday. If this is the case, the Cowboys will certainly be at a disadvantage come Sunday.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“He’s as tough as they come,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. “His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I’ve been around, and that’s just what he’s all about. He handles success. He handles adversity. He handles issues as well as anybody.”

The Cowboys season has been one of the most interesting to follow and Prescott's injury is yet another example of this. With a huge contract extension on the horizon, the Cowboys QB will be hoping for this injury to heal sooner than later.