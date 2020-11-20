DaBaby Writes His Realest Bars Yet On "Brother's Keeper"

Last night, DaBaby delivered an EP titled Brother's Keeper, a tribute to the memory of his late brother Glen Johnson. And while the project itself features seven tracks in total, the introductory title cut stands out as some of the realest penmanship of Baby's career. Having already previewed the heartbreaking tribute a few days prior, many fans were eager to hear "Brother's Keeper" in full. The time has come, and while DaBaby already previewed a fair portion of the song, it feels appropriate to highlight all the same.

"I been hurt, ain't had no feelings since we lost you," he raps, after painting a vivid picture of their childhood. "Feel like a prisoner of my mind, no one to talk to / Never let depression go unchecked, that shit'll cost you / Baby bro gon' walk down on any ni**a ever crossed you." Alternating between his feelings of heartbreak and rage, DaBaby keeps it sincere as he doesn't shy away from admitting some of his darker thoughts, a natural part of the grieving process. "Still in my feelings, that shit been on my mind / Need to see somethin' die, I know who gon' be my victim."

In the end, however, DaBaby attempts to find some semblance of peace -- though it's clear his brother's death will continue to haunt him. "The family in Europe but couldn't save my brother," he reflects. "But see how we grievin', can't say we don't love you."

Check it out now, and be sure to show DaBaby some support by checking out his new EP Brother's Keeper right here.

