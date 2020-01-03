Earlier today, DaBaby was arrested in Miami for reasons that were unknown. The rapper was arrested just last week so today's news came as a bit of a shock to people. DaBaby's popularity skyrocketed in 2019 and now that we're in the New Year, people are expecting big things from the Kirk artist. According to TMZ, DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place today at around 12:30 PM, in Miami. The report states that the men involved in the robbery are allegedly part of DaBaby's crew and that's why he was taken into custody.

As you can see in the video below, a man is being dragged on the pavement and has some belonging taken off of him. It is important to note that DaBaby is not in this video and there is no way of knowing whether or not these men are really a part of his crew.

As TMZ stated in their report, DaBaby is being interrogated by detectives who want to see if he can provide them with any information. The rapper's arrest went viral on social media as a clip was circulated by none other than DJ Akademiks.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.