DaBaby Blazes Through L.A. Leakers Freestyle #131

It has been quite a day for DaBaby. In the wee morning hours of Thursday (February 10), videos began to emerge of the rapper and his crew involved in a fight at a bowling alley. Soon, several other clips from different angles hit the internet and people saw that DaBaby was fighting none other than Brandon Bills, DaniLeigh's brother. The controversy has been the talk of social media as people have been firing off their opinions about the kerfluffle.

As reports circulate about DaBaby allegedly being under investigation over the beat down, he has been receiving praise for his latest L.A. Leakers freestyle. The rapper recently dropped by the Power 106 studios in Los Angeles and delivered his fierce bars over Gunna's newly released "Pushin P" production. It's clear that DaBaby has been experimenting with switching up his flow after some fans asked for variety, so watch DaBaby's L.A. Leakers offering and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't new to this sh*t

I've been true to this sh*t

Since the 745 yellow Beamer

Pull up with the cutest little b*tch

I don't open her doors

I just f*ck her all night then I leave her