Most would agree that there's been a significant decline in quality when it comes to DaBaby's recent releases. The rapper came in the game scorching hot in 2019 but his formula got repetitive quickly. However, his fans continue to buy each one of his releases and keep him on his toes whenever he decides to drop.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it appears that they've gassed him up to unrealistic standards. When discussing the top rappers in the game, it's quite common for names like Nas, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole to pop up. However, DaBaby feels like his bars are worthy of being within that bracket of elite lyricism. The rapper shared a snippet of his upcoming interview with DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible on his Instagram Story where he stated that he loves making feel-food records but remains sharp when it comes to the bars.

"I like to turn people up, I like to make people feel good but at the same time, you gon' have to go get Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole for me, n***a. Nas, Jay-Z," he said. "You gotta go get them ones."

The clip, which was shared on The Hip Hop Wolf's Instagram page, was met with pushback in the comment section among fans who do not believe he's worthy of being in those conversations. Not yet, at least.

