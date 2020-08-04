DaBaby & Gunna Catch A Vibe On "TLC"

At this point, it's hard to write about a Deluxe Edition without getting critical about the practice, but such is the new normal -- at least, for now. And though DaBaby previously claimed that Blame It On Baby's Deluxe Edition was closer to a new album than a traditional deluxe, the songs do still feel cut from the same cloth as its predecessor. For those who appreciate Baby's sound, that's far from a negative. He does what he does quite effectively, bodying vibey instrumentals with a commanding presence and widespread commercial appeal.

The Gunna-assisted "TLC" finds him doing exactly that, taking to some production from Starboy and DJ K.i.D and finding some momentum early on. For all the flak he takes for his flow, it's clear he's extremely comfortable over a beat, tailoring his approach to effectively suit the vibe. He wastes little time in setting it off here, dedicating his verse to a former love and attempting to pick at old wounds. "I know you probably let him fuck, I fuck you better," he boasts. "I know you miss a ni**a face on your FaceTime, never stay the same, I always turn it up a level."

Check out the track for yourself, and sound off -- do you think DaBaby's claim that Blame It On Baby Deluxe Edition is distinct enough to stand alone? And if so -- do you feel "TLC" is a highlight effort?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I know you probably let him fuck, I fuck you better

I know you miss a n*** face on your FaceTime

Never stay the same, I always turn it up a level

You wanna dig a deeper hole? Well, go and shovel