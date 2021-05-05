MF DOOM's passing still weighs heavy on his substantial fanbase, many of whom have taken solace in the stellar discography he left behind. Being among the game's prolific emcees, it's no surprise that DOOM put in work in the studio prior to his death, and today it has been confirmed that his first posthumous release is officially on the way.

The project in question, Czarface & MF DOOM: Super What? is another collaboration between DOOM and Czarface, the duo consisting of 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang lyricist Inspectah Deck. In March of 2018, the pair connected for their debut release Czarface Meets Metal Face, a masterclass in underground lyricism as expected. Two years later, their follow-up effort is on the way, with Esoteric opening up about the road to its release in an Instagram announcement post.

"Czarface & MF DOOM: "Super What?" was recorded and slated to drop in April of 2020," reads the post, which arrives alongside the comic-book-inspired cover. "When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine-tune a few elements on it. What you'll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it's our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday."

"I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM," continues Esoteric. "He was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER."

Look for Super What? to arrive this coming Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can secure a physical copy at MF DOOM's webstore, where the official tracklist is revealed as follows:

1. The King And Eye (feat. DMC of Run DMC)

2. Czarwyn's Theory Of People Getting Loose (feat. Kendra Morris)

3. Mando Calrissian

4. DOOM Unto Others

5. Jason & The Czargonauts (feat. Del The Funky Homosapien)

6. Break In The Action

7. A Name To The Face

8. This Is Canon Now

9. So Strange (feat. Godforbid)

10. Young World