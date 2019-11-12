Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have watched as Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson's daughter, Noelle, has grown up right before their eyes. Noelle is currently a student at Howard University, and on Sunday evening's episode, a conversation with her mother offered up a surprising revelation.

During a car ride, Cynthia asked Noelle about her dating life at Howard because she saw a few cute guys when she was helping Noelle move in. Noelle replied, "I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect." Cynthia inquired if Noelle is into both men and women, but the college student responded that she's more sexually fluid than anything else. "People try and box everybody in and put labels on everything, but I don’t really do that," she said. "There’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls... It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen."

Later, Cynthia shared that no matter what, she would be there for her daughter and only wants her daughter to be happy. "We all love and support Noelle. It’s just new for us," she admitted. "So we’re just trying to get used to it. It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share. With World Pride right around the corner, I think this is the perfect time for me and Noelle to show out and celebrate because love is love." Watch the clip below.