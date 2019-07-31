Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida is enjoying his freedom once again after being released from prison for the second time in almost two months. In early June, Nida was discharged from federal custody and remanded to a halfway house. However, a week later he was found to be in violation of their rules so he was immediately detained once again. At the time, a representative for the U.S. Marshals Service told Page Six, “He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody. We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

Nida was set to remain in custody until October 15, but according to reports, he was released on Monday. It's believed that his first order of business will be to plan his wedding to fiancée Sherien Almuft as the couple became engaged two years into Nida's prison sentence. Back in 2014, Nida pleaded guilty to charges related to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud and was sentenced to eight years. Prosecutors allege that since 2009, Nida swindled people out of over two million dollars.

During the investigation, Nida was married to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks. The volatile dissolution of the ex-couple's marriage played out for Bravo TV reality show cameras and the two weren't officially declared divorced by the courts until 2017. The pair share two young sons: nine-year-old Ayden and six-year-old Dylan.