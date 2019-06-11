Last year was among one of the best musical years in recent memory, with plenty of exciting narratives unfolding for our benefit. Of course, G.O.O.D. Music made for one of the biggest splashes when they unveiled the "Surgical Summer," a five-album experience curated and produced entirely by a returning-to-form Kanye West. And while CyHi The Prynce was not included in the summer rollout, that hasn't stopped the acclaimed lyricist from putting in work for the second go-around. And rest assured, it's coming - by CyHi's own admission.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Speaking with XXL, CyHi opened up about the labels future plans, including another prolific run from the G.O.O.D. Music roster. "Me and [Kanye] are working on a few albums," he says. "So you'll be getting them by the end of the summer. Also, my solo album as well. So, I've just been collecting all my pieces on the game board so when I present it, everybody sees it in a beautiful light. This is going to be five times better than my first album." He also explains that he's planning on releasing not one, not two, but three solo albums, all of which are set to come in a fourteen month period. Oversaturation be damned - The Prynce is a man on a mission.

Ever the team player, CyHi explains his role in helping his labelmates craft songs. "I feel like I don't really write songs," he explains. "I really just help artists kind of convey their message that they want to convey to the world." As it happens, one of those artists includes Kanye West, as well as several unidentified parties. XXL also confirms that CyHi and Ye are looking to follow a similar rollout as last year, teasing that new music should surface in a mere three months. Who do you want to see as part of "Surgical Summer 2.0?"

