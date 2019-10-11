Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydriver, & Young Roddy Drop Off Anticipated "Plan Of Attack" Album

Fans have been waiting for Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydriver, and Young Roddy to reunite, and now they've returned with their highly-anticipated project, Plan of Attack. These longtime collaborators have come together to drop a record with no other artists aside from themselves. "It's long overdue yet it's right on time," Curren$y previously shared with us. "Absence makes the heart grow fonder and during our time away we sharpened ourselves and carved out business opportunities for our families...now it's back to Business..three hustlers one vision...'get errr muh fuggin penny.'"

Plan of Attack was released on Baby Grande Records and features 12-tracks, including the previously shared "Big Dogs," "No Hook," and "Power." The trio have managed to work together as one cohesive unit while also maintaining their own distinctive flows—something that not many other artists are able to skillfully execute. Give Plan of Attack a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Erryday

2. No Subtraction

3. Big Dogs

4. Plan of Attack

5. Came Way Up

6. Power

7. Smoke n Plot

8. Makin Plays

9. No Hook

10. Supe

11. Bulletproof Sedan

12. Still Coolie in the Cut