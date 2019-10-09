Curren$y, Trademark & Young Roddy Share “Big Dogs” Ahead Of October 11th Album Release

Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy have set the stage for their long-awaited full-length album, Plan of Attack, dropping worldwide this Friday (October 11th). In anticipation of this week’s release, the three New Orleans artists are sharing the Cookin Soul-produced single “Big Dogs.” Marking their territory as the big dogs in the yard, Spitta, Trade and Roddy lift-off on the dynamic track, as each artist showcases his own lyrical ability.

Speaking on the new album, Curren$y told us exclusively that he's been waiting for this to happen for a minute. "It's long overdue yet it's right on time," he said. "Absence makes the heart grow fonder and during our time away we sharpened ourselves and carved out business opportunities for our families...now it's back to Business..three hustlers one vision...'get errr muh fuggin penny.'"

Plan of Attack is a dream album for listeners of Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy. Fans across the globe rejoiced when the three artists reconnected for the album’s title track in the Spring, which marked the first collaboration from all three core members of the Jets in close to five years. A cursory search of social media will show that fans around the world yearned daily for a reunion, and now the three New Orleans legends are giving their audience exactly what they've demanded. Plan of Attack features production from long-time collaborators Monsta Beatz, Cookin Soul and Sledgren, with additional production from Djay Cas (Nipsey Hussle, MGK, Jeezy), 206derek, B-Eazy the DJ, Seth From Above, DZY, Guala Beatz and more.

Plan of Attack will also be released as a Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set which will give fans an unprecedented look into the journey that united Curren$y, Trademark and Young Roddy in route to making and releasing their first true collaborative album. The set which will be manufactured in an extremely limited quantity includes a 500+ page Collector's Edition Liner Note Book, the Vinyl LP pressed in Aqua Marine Turquoise, and framable posters of all nine of Diego Riselli's cover art designs and the Collector's Edition Liner Note Book Cover. The hard-cover will feature hundreds of never-before-seen photos from the making of Plan of Attack and the journey preceding its completion, interviews, lyrics, credits and other anecdotes. The foreword is written by Plan of Attack Executive Producer Chuck Wilson, who has partnered with the crew since 2010 to release over 15 various albums including Jet World Order 1 and 2. The Limited Edition Plan of Attack Vinyl Box Set will be available for fans in Spring 2020 with pre-orders starting now.



Plan of Attack will impact worldwide October 11th via Babygrande Records.



Quotable Lyrics:

This that 911 Porsche Carrera talk

N***as hatin' on us cuz they know we on

XD-45 to keep the haters off

Only for the big dogs, lil' homie be gone