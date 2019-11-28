Curren$y & Rick Ross Hit The Rideshare Option On "I Must Admit"

Curren$y's Hot August Nights was recently subjected to a curious process. When originally released in August, the project featured Curren$y all by his lonesome, opting to handle affairs in a solitary fashion. Today, Hot August Nights Forever finds Spitta revisiting the very same project, only this time each track features a guest appearance. Though it's unlikely this tactic will manifest into a trend, it's nice to see the New Orleans lyricist thinking outside the box. And truth be told, it does inject a little bit of replay value into the seven-song drop, doesn't it?

As far as highlights, look no further than the introductory track "I Must Admit," which now finds Rick Ross sitting shotgun, aux cord in hand. Whenever two OGs embark on a road trip, neither old-school map nor GPS are required. A navigator of Curren$y's caliber is far more likely to look to the stars. Here, as he drifts in a calculated fashion, Renzel follows suit with an inherent gravitas. "It's monumental when she hold my scrotum," spits Ross, ever vivid in his imagery. "It's complimentary when she come and blow me."

Quotable Lyrics

It's monumental when she hold my scrotum

It's complimentary when she come and blow me

The diamonds VV so they turning blue

I'm burning cookie we with Berner too

The currency that's in the duffle bag

For Curren$y I'll kill a couple cats