Curren$y & Harry Fraud Conclude Their Movie With "1 Luv" Video

Curren$y & Harry Fraud roll the credits on "The Director's Cut."

The Director's Cut is over and Curren$y and Harry Fraud are back with the visuals for album closer "1 Luv (Roll the Credits)"

Over one of the more understated beats on tape, Curren$y reflects on his career, where he started and where he's at.

With just a simple Rhodes piano, a bass guitar, and a dusty drum loop, Fraud creates an immersive vibe that brings to mind a smoky waiting room for a swanky airline in the 80s. In other words, an ideal Curren$y beat.

Spitta is the king of the subtle flex and he never has to do much to set a vibe. The video finds him bumping a portable cassette player in the middle of his neighborhood, relaxing, showing off his Impala and smoking a bong in his Wraith.

He ends his movie gracefully, but not before shouting out a fallen friend: "swimming at the studio, one love Mac Miller."

Check out the video for "1 Luv (Roll the Credits)" above and stream The Director's Cut if you haven't yet. It's definitely worth a listen.