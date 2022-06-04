Craig Robinson is not someone to shy away from the spotlight. The actor has had roles in massive movies and TV shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office, This Is The End, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Pineapple Express. And he's not just an actor- he's a pretty talented pianist as well.

When Craig Robinson was in Austin, Texas, for the ATX TV Festival on Friday, he surprised guests at the Driskill Hotel by sitting at an empty piano and playing a selection of songs.

David Livingston/Getty Images

His performance was filled with hits, including Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," a-ha's "Take On Me," Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)," Prince's "Purple Rain," "Summer Lovin'" from Grease, and Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," among others. He also couldn't help but play the Office theme, which got the audience cheering.

Before his surprise serenade, he spoke on the "Funny AF" panel with writer Phil Augusta Jackson, Dancing With Myself host Liza Koshy, American Auto star X Mayo, and his former Office co-star Ed Helms. Robinson was at the festival promoting his new series Killing It. At the festival, Robinson detailed his experience on Killing It, which is a show following a man who enters a snake-killing competition in order to win money that will allow him to pursue the "American Dream."

Robinson claimed that he had to get over his fear of snakes, and realized that he "was misled by the bible and Indiana Jones." He added, however, that not all the snakes in the show were real: "We had three different versions of snakes, we had the rubber fake ones, we had the CGI and then we had the real snakes." You can check out the show on Peacock.

