When the Dallas Cowboys took on the New York Giants for Monday Night Football yesterday, they got off to a bit of a slow start. With just five minutes to go in the second quarter, the score was 9-3 in favor of the Giants and the Cowboys offense looked anemic. It all changed though when a black cat ran out onto the field and completely changed the course of the game as it left the Giants with bad omens and even worse luck.

The final score of the game was 37-18 in favor of the Cowboys and many people are thanking the cat for its heroics. As you can see from the video below, the cat made its way onto the field and was running all over the place before finally deciding to scurry off the premises once and for all. It was a pretty hilarious site that ultimately delayed the game for a few entertaining minutes.

Twitter erupted at the sight of the cat and for good reason. These types of occurrences usually happen in soccer games overseas but rarely do they happen in the United States. The cat's agility was certainly a sight to behold and it seemed pretty mischievous, almost as if they meant to delay the game in such a way.

You can check out some of the best reactions to the rude interruption below.

