Conway, Westside Gunn & Benny Shine On "Moselle"

December 01, 2019 12:45
"This the theme music for the pie stretchers!"


Griselda has had a hell of a year. With Benny The Butcher, Conway, and Westside Gunn all releasing incredible solo albums, they joined forces for their Shady debut as Griselda. WWCD didn't disappoint. They all brought their A-Game as they swapped bars and delivered a body of work that can already be regarded as one of the better rap albums of the year. One track that's stood out in "Moselle," which appears third on the tracklist. "This the theme music for the pie stretchers," Conway claims as he kicks off the track. Beat Butcha and Daringer bring a cinematic production into the fold while the three rappers bring equally cinematic bars to the table detailing big risks and even bigger rewards in the drug game.

Quotable Lyrics
Pole with the scratched numbers (Bom, boom, boom, boom, boom)
We wore Fear of Gods to the last supper 
Too much coke, I made the Pyrex glass suffer

Griselda WWCD benny the butcher Westside Gunn Conway
