Conway The Machine is among the few among the "new generation" of artists that actively respects and studies the craft of his predecessors. Therefore, despite being an OG in his own right, he can appreciate the wisdom of those who have achieved success and longevity in the rap game.

It's rare to see an artist exemplify the roles of both student and teacher, but Conway leads by example behind the mic while soaking up game whenever given the opportunity. Today, the Griselda lyricist took a moment to share a picture (snapped by Conway's creative director Made In New York) from what can only be described as a meeting of the bosses, as attended by DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Nas, and Damson Idris. From the way the first three are dressed, it may very well have been around the time the "Sorry Not Sorry" video was shot.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"In a room with brothers that are all richer than me.. that means I’m in the right room!!" captions Conway, showcasing the attitude of one who aspires to grow. While it's unclear as to what was discussed, it's clear that Conway is looking to some of the game's most successful businessmen, with JAY-Z and Nas holding two of hip-hop's impeccable investment portfolios. Don't be surprised to see Machine shift his focus accordingly, having previously teased his retirement from hip-hop at some point in the future. But not, thankfully, before the release of God Don't Make Mistakes, his anticipated Shady Records debut album.

Check out Conway's behind-the-scenes picture of his meeting with JAY, Nas, Khaled, and more, below. And who knows -- perhaps this recent networking opportunity will lead to collaborations on future musical endeavors.