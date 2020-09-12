Conway Makes His Presence Felt On "Fear Of God" Ft. Dej Loaf

The rise of the Griselda crew isn't one that we commonly see these days. Grinding for years with their vision uncompromisingly at the forefront, they met quality and quantity with their numerous releases over the years. Conway's Shady debut From King To A GOD reflects the culmination of work he's put in.

Conway makes a formal declaration of his arrival on "Fear Of God" ft. Dej Loaf. With Hit-Boy delivering stadium-worthy production, Conway takes it from the underground where he "built the Griselda house" alongside Westside Gunn and brings it to the masses. Conway lets off a quick but potent verse detailing the trials and tribulations he's faced to get where he's at as Dej Loaf's honeyed melodies on the hook glues it all together.

Check out "Fear Of God" below. Read our exclusive interview with the Griselda rapper, "Conway Has Ascended: From King To A God."

Quotable Lyrics

It fucked me up when people gave my nigga low profile

Told 'em that time like Kobe first step, that shit gon' blow by

Used to bag the dope playin' Mos Black on Both Sides

Was in the streets, but I still provided the hope for those guys

