Conway Goes In On "Half Of It"

Karlton Jahmal
September 14, 2019 15:07
Half Of It
Conway

You don't even know the half of it.


Conway dropped off a new album this week. Entitled Look What I Becamethe project should prove to Shannon Sharpe that Griselda Records rappers do have some skill. My favorite track on the project is titled "Half Of It," and Conway shows off on the record. While most of the tracks on Look What I Became feature more melancholy beats, "Half Of It" is anthemic and lyrically dope at the same time. 

A ballpark organ gives the instrumental a stadium feel as Conway finds different ways to play with the phrase "half of it." The grizzled lyricist uses a smooth flow where he breaks down syllables as he flips punchlines. "Half Of It" is the banger you need to throw in your playlists for this Fall. 

Quotable Lyrics
I  ain't goin' for shit, I ain't hearin' it (No)
If I gotta up it, I'm clearin' shit (Brr)
VS on my bust down, it's clear as shit (Hah)
You niggas all know what's up and who year it is (Woo)
You niggas can't fuck with me, period (Uh uh)
She wanna fuck on her period (What)
I'm like, "Bitch, you can't be serious"
New Lambo truck and I'm steerin' it (Skrrt)

