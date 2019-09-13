Conway The Machine Brings The Heat On "Look What I Became"

Have you ever just put on an album as background music because it isn't anything that you particularly need to pay attention to lyrically, but the music sounds nice? This isn't that album. On Friday, Conway The Machine delivered his EP Look What I Became, and it's a record that you need to sit with and absorb for all 28 minutes as the lyricist commands attention from start to finish.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Conway to drop his forthcoming project God Don't Make Mistakes, but in the meantime, he gives us this teaser to whet our musical appetites. His brother and fellow rapper Westside Gunn makes an appearance on the record, along with Jim Jones, Dave East, El Camino, Benny, DJ Muggs, and Amber Simone. We wonder what Shannon Sharpe may think about this rapper from Buffalo? Check out Look What I Became and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1.No Women No Kids

2. Hawks

3. RIP Owen

4. Tito's Back (feat. Westside Gunn & Benny)

5. Black Spoons (feat. DJ Muggs)

6. Vino D (feat. Jim Jones, Dave East & El Camino)

7. Half Of It

8. Bells Palsy

9. You MadeIt (feat. Amber Simone)