Throughout the past few years, Conway The Machine has been so prolific in his musical output that even the smallest downtime feels like an eternity. And while it's been a few months since the release of From King To A God (though he did tide us over with the recent Deluxe Edition), Conway has officially taken to Twitter to confirm that "Machine Season" is set to kick off once again.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

While many have been expecting his next project to be his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, easily one of the most anticipated releases of the year, it would appear that The Machine has alternate plans. "Machine season continues! Dropping new album February," he confirms, making the announcement on Twitter. "GDMM comin soon too. 7xve x Skeese dropping new music as well! 20twentyDRUM!"

At this point, it's not surprising to see Conway once again lining up at steady onslaught. It should be noted that the Griselda lyricist previously confirmed that a sequel to his Big Ghost LTD-produced No One Mourns The Wicked is also on the way, though it's unclear as to whether or not this upcoming February drop is something else entirely. Don't be surprised if Conway is sitting on another album -- last year alone, he dropped off three in Lulu and the aforementioned two.

If the thought of some new Conway isn't enough to excite, keep in mind that he's also gearing up to release some new music from DrumWork signees 7xvethegenius and Skeese. All things considered, it's looking like 2021 will be another solid year for Conway, to whom Nas recently passed the torch -- are you looking forward to his new albums?