Conway The Machine has spent the year staking his claim as one of the game's best active rappers, and it's fair to say that the Griselda lyricist has succeeded in his effort. And though LULU, No One Mourns The Wicked, and From King To A God would be enough to satisfy the average rapper, Conway has never been one to let up -- in fact, he's still sitting on one more project, his highly-anticipated Shady Records debut album God Don't Make Mistakes, which he's been steadily teasing for a minute now.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Machine took a moment to showcase an upcoming track, one that seems to encapsulate the sinister vibe he's come to embrace. "It’s about to get VERY SPOOKY!!" captions Conway. "Listen to me when I tell you, GDMM IS THE ILLEST AND MOST COMPLETE BODY OF WORK I’ve ever curated thus far!! I promise! I will be shifting the culture again real soon!!"

As for the song itself, the untitled track boasts an appropriately ominous instrumental, a vibe that we've seen Conway body time and again. "Bought my bitch a Chanel jacket with the big Chanel bag / sneak the hammer in the club the realest bitch I ever had," he spits. "My plug like Lulu, give me everything I ask / keep the bucket like Ace Boogie, I re-up 200 cash." Spooky indeed, and exactly what fans are hoping to see from a modern-day master of the dark banger. And based on his own assessment, God Don't Make Mistakes will be a career-defining effort. Lofty expectations to meet, but Conway has given us no indication that his impeccable run will conclude with anything less than triumph.

All things considered, how do you think Griselda and Shady Records' partnership has fared so far?