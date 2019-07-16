Converse has a couple of exclusive sneaker collaborations set to release at ComplexCon Chicago this weekend, including collabs with Chinatown Market and LA-based artist Joshua Vides. Each of the special edition sneakers take shape in the form of the Chuck 70.

Converse and Chinatown Market conceptualized a light-sensitive, multi-tone asymmetrical canvas upper, which transforms from a muted palette to a bold saturated palette using UV activated ink, when exposed to UV light - as shown below.

Converse x Chinatown Market/Foot Locker

Converse x Chinatown Market/Converse

Utilizing Vides' signature linework on the mid- and outsole, he redrew the lines of Chuck 70, crafting a black and white base layer with subtle linework. Then, with a desire to ensure the wearer can adapt the shoe to their individual style, concepted interchangeable Velcro hook and loop panels in custom Pantone colorways that overlay the canvas base.

Converse x Joshua Vides/Converse

Converse x Joshua Vides/Converse

In addition to those two collabs, Converse will also be releasing am "UNT1TL3D" pack, featuring an exaggerated midsole and upper that features hand drawn iterations of the phrase – "Not A Chuck."

The three new interpretations of the Chuck 70 will be available in limited quantities during ComplexCon Chicago on July 20 & 21 at the Foot Locker x Converse Supermall booth open from 9AM to 8PM.

Converse x UNT1TL3D will be available on July 26 for $70, and Converse x Joshua Vides will be available for $95-$100 on August 16 at Foot Locker stores nationwide. Converse x Chinatown Market will be available at 12:01 AM ET on July 20 at Foot Locker stores nationwide on August 2 for $110.

Converse x UNT1TL3D

Converse x UNT1TL3D