Consequence Returns With New Song "Complex Con" Feat. Conway The Machine

It's been a minute since we last heard from Consequence. In fact, the last time he impacted our site with new music was back in 2017 with the song “Imagine” with Charles Hamilton and company, but thankfully that’s about to change here soon. With a new album on the called Make Up for Lost Time, the G.O.O.D. Music artist decides to return to the scene today and share his new single called “Complex Con” featuring Conway The Machine.

Inspired by media platform festival event, “Complex Con” finds Cons & Conway showcasing their lyrical abilities over a jazzy, self-produced beat. Take a listen and let us know what you think. Look for more to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know what I got engraved on the Goyard

It says “until I hit my grave Ima go hard”

Cause you know how many times I had a broke heart

Cause the chick wasn't trying to hear the broke part

- Cons