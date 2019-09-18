mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Consequence Returns With New Song "Complex Con" Feat. Conway The Machine

Kevin Goddard
September 18, 2019 16:02
140 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Complex Con
Consequence Feat. Conway

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to the self produced single from Consequence called "Complex Con."


It's been a minute since we last heard from Consequence. In fact, the last time he impacted our site with new music was back in 2017 with the song “Imagine” with Charles Hamilton and company, but thankfully that’s about to change here soon. With a new album on the called Make Up for Lost Time, the G.O.O.D. Music artist decides to return to the scene today and share his new single called “Complex Con” featuring Conway The Machine.

Inspired by media platform festival event, “Complex Con” finds Cons & Conway showcasing their lyrical abilities over a jazzy, self-produced beat. Take a listen and let us know what you think. Look for more to be on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know what I got engraved on the Goyard
It says “until I hit my grave Ima go hard”
Cause you know how many times I had a broke heart
Cause the chick wasn't trying to hear the broke part

- Cons

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  140
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Consequence Conway
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Consequence Returns With New Song "Complex Con" Feat. Conway The Machine
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject