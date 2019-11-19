Consequence Drops "No Place Like Home" Ft. The Late Phife Dawg

Tomorrow would mark Phife Dawg's 49th birthday. The rapper passed away in 2015 but his legacy lives on through A Tribe Called Quest and his peers in the industry. To celebrate the rapper's life, Consequence dropped off a brand new single today titled, "No Place Like Home." Consequence explained that the two worked on the song at the beginning stages of when A Tribe Called Quest began working on their final LP, We Got It From Here, Thank You 4 Your Service. Unfortunately, Phife Dawg passed but Consequence still felt like the world deserved to hear the song at the right time.

"I always knew I wanted people to hear this record but it just felt like the timing had to be right. This year it feels right... The one thing I know about Phife is that he’s a rapper’s rapper. The best gift I could give him for his birthday this year is to let the world hear the “5 Foot Assassin” 1nce Again! Happy Birthday Malik “Phife Dawg” Taylor. Love Cons, Deisha, Mom, Dad and all The Questers Worldwide," he said in a statement.

Quotable Lyrics

Straight legends in the Q, we live and die for the mic

Stick together like them Haitian folks in Cambria Heights

Queens, son, the home of the Mets, A Tribe Called Quest

