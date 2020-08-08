Conor McGregor recently announced his third retirement from the UFC, and now, he is living the good life alongside his loved ones. When you're in the midst of a pandemic, retirement is made very easy as you simply don't have to go anywhere. He doesn't have any commitments to tend to and it has allowed for lots of much-needed relaxation. Much of McGregor's life has been spent in the spotlight, so blocking out the noise probably feels refreshing.

Today, McGregor revealed perhaps the most exciting part of his retirement. On Instagram, McGregor posted a photo of himself alongside his longtime girlfriend, Dee Devlin. In the photo, the couple has big smiles while Devlin fashes a huge ring for the camera. As far as the caption goes, McGregor said "What a birthday, my future wife," which cements the fact that they are now engaged.

Devlin has been with McGregor since the start of his career, so it's nice to see the two finally enter this stage. It's clear McGregor is ready to settle down, and perhaps this engagement is proof that this time, McGregor has every intention of staying retired.

Not to mention, Dana White recently said he had no plans to give Conor any more fights.