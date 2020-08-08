Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have had an interesting history when it comes to their rivalry. Back in 2017, the two competed in a boxing match that Mayweather ended up winning with ease. Over the last few years, McGregor has been begging for a rematch with Mayweather although the legendary boxer has claimed that he simply isn't interested.

At the beginning of 2020, it seemed like Mayweather would actually go back on his word and fight McGregor for a second time, in partnership with the UFC. Now, however, those talks have stalled. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White confirmed that Mayweather is interested in fighting McGregor although White has no plans to set up a fight as Conor is retired.

"No no no. I know he would rematch Conor McGregor but I don't know if you heard about this but Conor McGregor's retired," White said. "When I'm doing things right now and running business, I don't even think about Conor. Conor is retired. As of right here now today, Conor is retired until Conor tells me differently, I'm not trying to make any fights for Conor."

McGregor has retired on three separate occasions now so it remains to be seen whether or not he is actually serious this time. Unfortunately, however, it's clear that White isn't going to be giving him any bouts anytime soon.

[Via]