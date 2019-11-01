UFC superstar Conor McGregor has reportedly pled guilty today for assaulting an elderly man at a Dublin pub back in April.

According to TMZ Sports, McGregor was fined $1,116 but he also struck a private financial settlement with the victim, though it's unknown just how much that cost him. McGregor told the court, "I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me."

The man involved in the bar dispute with UFC superstar Conor McGregor spoke with the Irish Daily Star in August to give his side of the story, explaining that he thinks McGregor swung on him at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland on April 6 because he turned down a shot of McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey.

"I am sitting on the bar stool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch," the man ssaid ... "You don’t need that in life." "He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money ... I'm glad people saw the video. I don't like him." "Look-it, I can take a punch,” he told the Irish Daily Star.

The former two-division champ, who is expected to make his return to the UFC in January, took full responsibility for his actions during a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

