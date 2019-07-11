Jorge Masvidal made an absolute fool out of Ben Askren during UFC 239 last Saturday and is looking to continue his reign of terror in the UFC's welterweight division. Masvidal's five-second knockout of Askren made him someone to look for in the sport and moving forward, he already knows what he wants to achieve. The fighter appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show today and spoke about what he wants to do next. As Masvidal explained, he either wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title or secure a fight with Conor McGregor.

"I want McGregor, man," Masvidal explained. "I want to break his face. I think that's an easy paycheck. He's got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don't see it going his way at all, if I'm honest with you."

Masvidal is extremely confident that he could beat McGregor and claims to be the best thing going in UFC right now. After his record-breaking knockout, he believes it only makes sense to let him fight McGregor as it would bring in a lot of money.

"I'm the hot ticket," Masvidal said. "Nobody has moved the needle like this in a long time in MMA. With me breaking the record and whose face I did it on, those things go into consideration. I think strike while the iron is hot. We've both got a hot name. Let's do it, let's just compete. If not, let me just fight the champion already."

