Reebok has today released their newest training sneaker, the Reebok Zig Kinetica, with the help of Cardi B and Conor McGregor. In celebration of the launch, Reebok revealed an all-new ad starring Cardi B in a "Doorbell Cam Runway Show," which received the McGregor stamp of approval.

The Irish superstar commented on the video embedded below, "Very to excited to have the one, the only Bacardi B on board with Zig Kinetica!

Let’s go Team Zig! Available TONIGHT! Proper Twelve savage."

Says Cardi:

“Zig the Runway is about being unexpected and unapologetic about your style. I always do me and keep people guessing and that’s what we’re showing off in this video. Reebok Zig Kinetica isn’t like any other shoe that’s come before it and this fashion show is like nothing that has come before it. We’re breaking the mold and blazing our own trail – that’s what Reebok is about.”

Reebok’s ZigTech technology, originally introduced on 2010’s ZigPulse silhouette, set a new standard for innovation, function and disruptive design. Zig Kinetica is built around a distinct zigzag-shaped, energy-return sole that channels and returns kinetic energy using a three-part system:

Floatride Fuel: Energized bouncy foam helps deliver cushioning feel for everyday needs

Zig Energy Shell: Channels and returns kinetic energy, while providing a bold aesthetic

Zig Energy Bands: A unique outsole that expands and contracts like a rubber band to provide spring-like response

The kicks officially launched today, February 21st, for the retail price of $120. Continue scrolling for additional photos.

