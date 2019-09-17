Colin Kaepernick shocked the football world back in 2016 when he started kneeling during the National Anthem as a means to protest police brutality and racial injustice. While Kaepernick's actions weren't inherently shocking, there is no doubt that many Americans took offense to what he did. Since his protests, Kaepernick has yet to be given a contract in the NFL and it looks more and more likely that he will never be given another chance in the league. Despite this, Nike has partnered with Kaepernick and last year, they teamed up for their "Dream Crazy" campaign.

Kap was the face of the commercial and it immediately received critical acclaim as it showed both sides taking a stand. According to All Hip-Hop, the "Dream Crazy" ad has now won an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Commercial."

As you can see from the tweet above, Kaepernick is used as the narrator throughout the video while LeBron James, Serena Williams, and various other athletes can be seen excelling at their respective sports.

Over the last year, Kaepernick has continued to work closely with Nike and the partnership has benefitted both sides immensely. This Emmy win is further proof that Nike and Kaepernick are a dynamic duo that transcends the sports world.

Let us know what you think about the commercial.