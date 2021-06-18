Numerous players throughout the NFL have been very vocal about their opposition to the vaccine. In fact, compared to other sports, it feels like football players have a particular distaste for the vaccine, which has been administered all throughout the world. Vaccines have become necessary in order to skirt various protocols, although some athletes simply don't care. Cole Beasley of the Buffalo Bills just so happens to be one of those players.

Taking to Twitter today, Beasley doubled down on his anti-vaxx views as he wrote a lengthy message on his notes app, and posted it for all of his followers to share. Throughout the rant, Beasley explains how he isn't scared of COVID and that he won't allow it to change his life. He feels like the vaccine is unnecessary and that he would rather just get the virus and let fate figure it out.

"I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living. I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house, then they are coming regardless of protocol. I don’t play for the money anymore. My family has been taken care of," Beasley said in his rant. He eventually told people to drink water, as that is somehow supposed to protect you.

Beasley's opinion is one that is shared by numerous Americans, and his mentality probably won't be changing anytime soon. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see how the NFL deals with its protocols, especially with so many players avoiding any sort of precautions.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images