Coi Leray Goes Off On Her Haters In New Single "The One"

Coi Leray is one of the most hated artists out right now, and it is most certainly not deserved. Fans love to find someone to hate for a few months, and unfortunately for Leray, things fell on her. While it has been difficult for the artist, she has been adamant about pushing through the mess. In fact, in her latest song "The One," Leray addresses the haters while showcasing that she has something to prove.

At the start of the music video, Leray speaks about the hate and how people just didn't understand her. In this track, however, Leray definitely seeks to make a statement. Her flow is on point and the production fits her pop-rap sensibilities. It's yet another catchy piece of work from Leray, who continues to make due with what she has.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a family to feed, I'm livin' my dreams

I put on for my team and put on for my city

All this money on me, I've been workin' all week

Puttin' in overtime, this ain't come overnight