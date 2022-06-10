mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Coi Leray Goes Off On Her Haters In New Single "The One"

Alexander Cole
June 10, 2022 16:26
305 Views
12
0
Image via Coi LerayImage via Coi Leray
Image via Coi Leray

The One
Coi Leray

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (4)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Coi Leray has something to prove with her latest track.


Coi Leray is one of the most hated artists out right now, and it is most certainly not deserved. Fans love to find someone to hate for a few months, and unfortunately for Leray, things fell on her. While it has been difficult for the artist, she has been adamant about pushing through the mess. In fact, in her latest song "The One," Leray addresses the haters while showcasing that she has something to prove.

At the start of the music video, Leray speaks about the hate and how people just didn't understand her. In this track, however, Leray definitely seeks to make a statement. Her flow is on point and the production fits her pop-rap sensibilities. It's yet another catchy piece of work from Leray, who continues to make due with what she has.

Let us know what you think of Leray's latest effort, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a family to feed, I'm livin' my dreams
I put on for my team and put on for my city
All this money on me, I've been workin' all week
Puttin' in overtime, this ain't come overnight

Coi Leray the one new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Coi Leray Goes Off On Her Haters In New Single "The One"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject