Coco Gauff has been an incredible story in tennis this past week as she became the youngest woman to qualify for Wimbledon. At just 15 years old, Gauff was forced to play her childhood idol, Venus Williams in the first round and she actually won in a tantalizing fashion. In the second round, Gauff got to play against Magdalena Rybarikova where she was able to pull off a second straight win.

Today, Gauff took on Polona Hercog and was on the brink of elimination twice. Gauff lost the first set and in the second frame, she was down 5-2 and 5-3 but was able to hit some clutch shots in order to come back and eventually win the set. From there, Gauff worked her magic in the third and final set, pulling off the improbable win.

Gauff's rise to stardom is an unlikely one considering she is just 15 years old and has very little experience playing on grass courts. Regardless, she has been the biggest story of the entire tournament and is waiting to find out who she will play in the Round of 16 which is slated to start next week.

The tennis prodigy has had her parents cheering her on every step of the way and it's been quite beautiful to watch. Time will tell whether or not she can up her game and defeat some of the ranked players in the tournament.