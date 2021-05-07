Cochise Releases His Debut Project "Benbow Crescent"

Palm Bay rapper Cochise has become one of the hottest new kids on the block, showing off his eclectic voice, inventive ad-libs, and sharp flows over spacey beats. We've heard the rapper float on his latest few singles but he hadn't yet come through with a full-length project before today. On Friday, Cochise released his debut project, titled Benbow Crescent.

The new project serves as an homage to Cochise's Jamaican roots. Down to the cover art, the anime-loving rapper made sure to let his fans know where he comes from on his debut, which includes eighteen featureless songs.

Production was handled by the likes of Archie Cordella, ProdLouis, ProdbyCarlos, and Cochise himself.

Listen to Benbow Crescent below and let us know what you think of Cochise's debut project.

Tracklist:

1. PROTEIN/CREATINE

2. PLASMA

3. Totoro

4. Usopp

5. Lost It

6. On Me

7. Zoro

8. Knicks

9. SANJI

10. MURI/KAMI

11. YOGA FIRE FREESTYLE

12. BUFF

13. Double

14. Cooyah

15. Stock X

16. Hundred Smackeronies

17. BLISTFUL NOISE

18. Hatchback