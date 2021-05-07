mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cochise Releases His Debut Project "Benbow Crescent"

Alex Zidel
May 07, 2021 15:48
Benbow Crescent
Cochise

Cochise releases his debut project "Benbow Crescent" as an homage to his Jamaican roots.


Palm Bay rapper Cochise has become one of the hottest new kids on the block, showing off his eclectic voice, inventive ad-libs, and sharp flows over spacey beats. We've heard the rapper float on his latest few singles but he hadn't yet come through with a full-length project before today. On Friday, Cochise released his debut project, titled Benbow Crescent

The new project serves as an homage to Cochise's Jamaican roots. Down to the cover art, the anime-loving rapper made sure to let his fans know where he comes from on his debut, which includes eighteen featureless songs. 

Production was handled by the likes of Archie Cordella, ProdLouis, ProdbyCarlos, and Cochise himself.

Listen to Benbow Crescent below and let us know what you think of Cochise's debut project.

Tracklist:

1. PROTEIN/CREATINE
2. PLASMA
3. Totoro
4. Usopp
5. Lost It
6. On Me
7. Zoro
8. Knicks
9. SANJI
10. MURI/KAMI
11. YOGA FIRE FREESTYLE
12. BUFF
13. Double
14. Cooyah
15. Stock X
16. Hundred Smackeronies
17. BLISTFUL NOISE
18. Hatchback

