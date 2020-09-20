mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cochise Offers Infectious Energy On His New Track "Lost It"

Alexander Cole
September 20, 2020 13:39
Cochise is back with a brand new song.


Cochise has been exciting his fanbase with new music over the course of the last couple of years, and in 2020, it's clear he's continuing to grow his appeal. Fans have been quick to point out that he has similar delivery to the likes of Playboi Carti, and while this may be true, he is still able to carve out a unique lane for himself.

On his latest track, "Lost It," Cochise does just that as he delivers a barrage of braggadocios lines while also taking shots at his haters. The artist also comes through with some high energy which helps add to the feel of the track.

Give this song a listen, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

That boy lost it (Yeah), he be off the meds
Like ooh, that boy cappin', he work at the Lids
Like ooh, like what happened? I don't want no kids
Like ooh, boy it's Cochise, he be getting in

