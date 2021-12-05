Clyde Guevara & DJ Drama Team Up For "Old Me"

Brooklyn rapper Clyde Guevara has released a new single with DJ Drama titled, "Old Me." The track will be featured on, 486 Columbia St., an upcoming collaborative project between the two artists.

The song sees Guevara rapping about his upbringing in New York City and was released with a music video directed by Capricorn Clark and Midlo.

486 Columbia St. will be Guevara's first project since his critically acclaimed debut FreeJAH. The album was dedicated to his late brother who passed away in 2016. Speaking with Complex prior to it's release, Guevara remarked: "Before he passed, JAH told me if I didn’t make it out the hood, he wouldn’t be shit. That conversation still hurts and haunts me. I promised him that wouldn’t happen. I kept my word."

486 Columbia St. is expected to be released on February 4th.

Check out Guevara's newest effort below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Life is amazing

Look how we waste it

Counting the days

And thinking how to erase shit