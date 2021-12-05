mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Clyde Guevara & DJ Drama Team Up For "Old Me"

Cole Blake
December 05, 2021 17:29
771 Views
21
3
Republic RecordsRepublic Records
Republic Records

Old Me
Clyde Guevara
Produced by DJ Drama

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Clyde Guevara and DJ Drama linked up for the new single, "Old Me."


Brooklyn rapper Clyde Guevara has released a new single with DJ Drama titled, "Old Me." The track will be featured on, 486 Columbia St., an upcoming collaborative project between the two artists. 

The song sees Guevara rapping about his upbringing in New York City and was released with a music video directed by Capricorn Clark and Midlo.

486 Columbia St. will be Guevara's first project since his critically acclaimed debut FreeJAH. The album was dedicated to his late brother who passed away in 2016. Speaking with Complex prior to it's release, Guevara remarked: "Before he passed, JAH told me if I didn’t make it out the hood, he wouldn’t be shit. That conversation still hurts and haunts me. I promised him that wouldn’t happen. I kept my word."

486 Columbia St. is expected to be released on February 4th.

Check out Guevara's newest effort below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Life is amazing
Look how we waste it
Counting the days
And thinking how to erase shit

Clyde Guevara DJ Drama 486 Columbia St. collaboration
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Clyde Guevara & DJ Drama Team Up For "Old Me"
21
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject