mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Clipse & Fabolous Traded Punchlines On "Comedy Central"

Mitch Findlay
August 20, 2020 11:52
255 Views
00
3
2002 Arista Records2002 Arista Records
2002 Arista Records

Comedy Central
Clipse Feat. Fabolous

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Clipse's classic debut album "Lord Willin" turns eighteen today, so revisit one of its many bangers with "Comedy Central."


As long as hip-hop classics continue to age, we be right here celebrating their legacies. And today, the Clipse's debut album has turned eighteen, a testament to the longevity of not only Pusha T (and Malice, though he has since retired), but The Neptunes as well. On this day in 2002, one of hip-hop's greatest musical eras mind you, The Clipse came through and delivered Lord Willin, a classic that features bangers like "Grindin," "I'm Not You," and the Fabolous-assisted "Comedy Central." And it's the latter that we'll be spotlighting today, easily one of the most unique collaborations to line the groups' discography. 

Driven by an absolutely zany, vaguely circus-like banger from Skateboard P and Chad Hugo, Malice sets it off with some ice-cold bars. "And we got word that the cops watch us," he raps. "But that don't stop us, we maneuver and move a little more cautious." Next comes Fab, who during that time still establishing himself as a viable contender for the punchline throne; as such, his demeanor here is playfully arrogant as he belittles his competitors. "Can't even fuck with you if you ain't in the itinerary," he spits. "I don't know where dudes is buying their jewelry, why's your ice cream, like it's made by Ben & Jerry?" And that's not even factoring in Pusha T's incendiary closing verse -- check it out for yourself below, and be sure to revisit Lord Willin now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Blocks so white, June look like December
Wintertime -- snow everywhere, flow everywhere
So much dough, I fly my hoes everywhere

- Pusha T

Clipse
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  3
  255
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Clipse Fabolous Lord Willin The Neptunes
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Clipse & Fabolous Traded Punchlines On "Comedy Central"
00
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject