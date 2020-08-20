Clipse & Fabolous Traded Punchlines On "Comedy Central"

As long as hip-hop classics continue to age, we be right here celebrating their legacies. And today, the Clipse's debut album has turned eighteen, a testament to the longevity of not only Pusha T (and Malice, though he has since retired), but The Neptunes as well. On this day in 2002, one of hip-hop's greatest musical eras mind you, The Clipse came through and delivered Lord Willin, a classic that features bangers like "Grindin," "I'm Not You," and the Fabolous-assisted "Comedy Central." And it's the latter that we'll be spotlighting today, easily one of the most unique collaborations to line the groups' discography.

Driven by an absolutely zany, vaguely circus-like banger from Skateboard P and Chad Hugo, Malice sets it off with some ice-cold bars. "And we got word that the cops watch us," he raps. "But that don't stop us, we maneuver and move a little more cautious." Next comes Fab, who during that time still establishing himself as a viable contender for the punchline throne; as such, his demeanor here is playfully arrogant as he belittles his competitors. "Can't even fuck with you if you ain't in the itinerary," he spits. "I don't know where dudes is buying their jewelry, why's your ice cream, like it's made by Ben & Jerry?" And that's not even factoring in Pusha T's incendiary closing verse -- check it out for yourself below, and be sure to revisit Lord Willin now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Blocks so white, June look like December

Wintertime -- snow everywhere, flow everywhere

So much dough, I fly my hoes everywhere

- Pusha T