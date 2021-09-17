Steve Ballmer and the Clippers have big plans for the future as they are in the midst of delivering a brand new stadium that is set to be ready for the 2024-25 season. This arena is going to be in Inglewood and it will finally allow for the Clippers to have their own home outside of the Staples Center. Everyone knows that the Staples Center is the home of the Lakers, and it was about time the Clippers leave.

The concept photos for this new arena are quite impressive as there will be various fan experiences that are part of the arena's expansive size. When all is said and done, it could very well be one of the nicest arenas in professional sports.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Recently, Ballmer made some big announcements related to the new arena. For instance, the team has signed a 23-year naming rights deal with a tech company called Intuit. Moving forward, the Clippers' arena will be referred to as Intuit Dome, and it is something that Ballmer is undeniably excited about.

"When we began the search for a partner for the L.A. Clippers and our new dome, we looked for one that shares our passion for technology, the pursuit of innovation and our commitment to customers, fans and community," Ballmer explained. "Intuit is a perfect fit, and we’re excited to be calling our future home the Intuit Dome."

If you are a Clippers fan, there is a lot to be excited about here. This arena is about to cost $1.8 billion, and hopefully, the final result will be well worth every penny.

[Via]