NBA League Pass just made things a whole lot better for sports-starved fans across the globe, as the company has announced that classic NBA games, as well as all games from this season, are now available for free until April 22nd.

There's a very good chance that the NBA season will be postponed longer than the next four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this will certainly help ease those basketball withdrawals over the next month.

Getty Images

The official statement on NBA.com reads:

"With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22. This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content."

You can redeem the free NBA League Pass offer by signing into your NBA account through NBA.com or the NBA App on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other supported devices.