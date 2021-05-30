CJ Fly Gets Vulnerable On "My Kid"

CJ Fly, of Pro Era affiliation, is best known as a founding member of the New York collective. After a series of mixtapes released following the group's formation in 2011, he released his debut album FLYTRAP in 2016 followed by his sophomore project RUDEBWOY last year at the top of quarantine. His sophomore effort included appearances from the majority of the Pro Era collective, as well as Conway the Machine and others.

On Friday, the Brooklyn native returned with the personal cut "My Kid." As the title suggests, the emotional record features Pro Era's self-proclaimed Rudebwoy opening up about his earlier years. He also discusses being a father amid the current state of the world, promising to provide more than enough to ensure his little one can live comfortably.

He and his girlfriend Emilia Ortiz welcomed a baby in March of this year after announcing they were expecting back in September. Tune into CJ Fly's father of the year ode "My Kid" and let us know how you feel about it down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You won't ever have to rob folks like I did

You won't ever need to steal stuff like I did

You won't ever have to sell drugs like I did

You won't ever need a thing cause you my kid