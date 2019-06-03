The viral City Girls record "Act Up" has officially gone platinum. The news was shared by Yung Miami of City Girls, who posted a photo of the duo with the certified plaque stamp. The photo accompanied the following caption: "WE GOT OUR 1ST MF’N PLATINUM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PERIODT say what the fuck y’all want @citygirls the shit PERIOD name another bitch that can hold shit down!!!!!!!! Ooowwwww #FREEJT" It is unfortunate that JT cannot be home to celebrate the wins with her bandmate, but the record is nevertheless a big win for the group.

Relatedly, the last update we received with regards to JT's incarceration surrounds an audio message recorded by Pee of Quality Control. The manager announced he was currently working with lawyers to have the missing member of the City Girls released from prison sooner. To note, JT is currently serving time due to identity fraud charges and despite previous efforts, she has numerously been denied early release. The latter is unfortunate considering the booming success of the group at the moment. With hits like "Twerk" featuring Cardi B and the now platinum-certified track "Act Up," we expect JT will have a lot to get used to upon her return.