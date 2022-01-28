Rapper JT, best known as one half of the hip-hop duo, City Girls, took to Twitter on Wednesday night (January 26) to let her fans know she’s a fan of Flo Milli, who popped off back in 2019.

Flo Milli was quick with her reply, retweeting the post, saying “I love u b*tch. I ain’t gone neva stop loving you b*tchhhhh.”

The love spewing from the new female rappers in the game had fans begging for a collaboration in the replies, and some followers reminded the Miami-based rapper JT that she is also a new girl in the game as well.

JT’s popularity took off back in 2018 after Drake released the music video for "In My Feelings". In the music video, a number of dancers are seen wearing jackets and t-shirts with the female rapper's face on it, stating, “Free JT.” At the time, the rapper was in prison for charges relating to felony identity theft and fraud charges.

While we manifest an upcoming collaboration between the City Girls rapper and Flo Milli, the two artists have also been working with some other female rappers on their own time.

City Girls were featured in Summer Walker’s new song, "Ex For a Reason", while Flo Milli and Rico Nasty also released a bold video with their song, "Money," which were both released at the end of 2021.



