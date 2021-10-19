Summer Walker & JT Heal From Heartbreak By Partying In The “Ex For A Reason” Video

Summer Walker and JT are moving on from their exes.

Fans of Summer Walker may tell you that an album from the 25-year-old is long overdue, but that won’t be the case for long. The “Playing Games” singer recently released the first single from her upcoming album, “Ex For A Reason,” and this afternoon the mother of one shared the accompanying video.

Directed by Lacey Duke, the visual sees Walker and JT of City Girls (who‘s featured on the song) along with a gang of girlfriends as they make their way to a party, where the Over It artist’s famed “hard drive” makes a cameo.

If you’re not familiar, the Atlanta star and her team had a hard drive set up in a seemingly impenetrable box in the middle of New York. Fans are welcome to try to bust into the set-up to get their hands on Walker’s new album early – footage of people’s best efforts have been making their way around Twitter this week, but no one has cracked the case yet.

Still Over It is set to release on November 5th, with Walker already announcing three of the track’s titles – “Ex For A Reason,” “Bitter,” and “Ciara’s Prayer,” which will feature narration from none other than Ciara herself.

Upon releasing her latest single, the “Girls Need Love” singer received some criticism from listeners, which she didn’t hesitate to address. “The first song I wanted to release was called Toxic but we here now. I had no say in making this decision. So let’s just move past it now. We’re here now, so leave me alone," she revealed via Instagram.

Check out Walker’s brand new music video featuring JT above.