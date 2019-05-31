Ciara recently released her brand new 11-track album title Beauty Marks and has been going on a press tour of sorts to promote the project. Earlier in the month, it was announced that Ciara would be one of the artists performing as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series. Today was the day that CiCi got to grace the stage in New York's Central Park and show people that she's still got it.

With the help of her loyal backup dancers, Ciara performed some of the biggest hits from her new album, including "Level Up" and "Thinkin Bout You." What made Ciara's performance all that more interesting was her wardrobe choice which was actually a white jumpsuit accessorized by a black corset.

The singer also went back into the past and performed her 2004 single "Goodies" which the crowd really seemed to appreciate. Overall, the crowd seemed to be very much into her performance with Ciara exuding a ton of energy up on stage. As for her album, the song "Level Up" is on its way to going platinum which means a decade into the game, people are still listening to the music she puts out.

What did you think of her album and these recent performances? Let us know.