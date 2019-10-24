We are saddened to report that the son of Christian rapper TobyMac, 21-year-old Truett Foster McKeehan, has passed away unexpectedly. The young man was an aspiring recording artist himself, performing under the names Truett Foster, TRU, Shiloh, and truDog. A cause of death has not yet been reported but it has been confirmed that he died on Wednesday.

"Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning," said a representative for TobyMac. "Cause of death has not been determined. Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss."



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

TobyMac has not yet spoken out regarding the death of his son. We're wishing his family the best during this trying time. Nobody deserves to lose somebody this young. It's truly heartbreaking to think of all that Truett could have accomplished, perhaps even following in his father's footsteps on the microphone.

Once a cause of death has been revealed, we will be updating the post. For now, please join us in sending condolences and positive thoughts to TobyMac and his family.

