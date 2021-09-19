Earlier today, 56-year-old Chris Rock took to social media to share that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor didn’t disclose if he’s currently experiencing symptoms, although he did include an important message for his followers.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter.

The replies to Rock’s tweet are mostly filled with kind words and well wishes, although some people left comments questioning if the Grown Ups star had received the jab himself.

One Twitter user dropped a link to an article on The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this year, in which the father of two shared that he had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and even jokes about cutting in line because he was so eager to get it.

“I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic,” the comedian told Jimmy Fallon back in May.

It was only a few days ago that rapper Nas also opened up about the COVID battle he fought last October. “This is the first time [I’m] mentioning it. It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard,” he told Ebony.

“It’s just today’s world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, Black-on-Black murder,” Nas continued.

“The human spirit is being tested. I think that God has a plan for all of this. But right now, we’re in a serious time.”

You can check out Rock’s Fallon interview where he talks about his vaccination experience below.

