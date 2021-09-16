In a recent interview with Ebony Magazine, Nas revealed that following the release of his Grammy award-winning album King's Disease last year, the legendary Hip-Hop artist actually fell ill with a real-life disease. According to Complex, Nas contracted the coronavirus last fall, and the virus reportedly took an unexpected toll on him.

"I caught COVID in late October," Nas revealed. "This is the first time [I’m] mentioning it. It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard."

Speaking of the all-around disarray that plagued 2020 and seeped into 2021 as well, Nas said, "It’s just today’s world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, Black-on-Black murder. The human spirit is being tested. I think that God has a plan for all of this. But right now, we’re in a serious time."

According to Complex, Nas' mentally and physically taxing case of COVID-19 reminded him of how fragile life can be, and while talking with Ebony Magazine, he took a moment to reflect on his legacy.

"I just wanna become as great as the ones I came up thinking were the greatest," the King's Disease II artist admitted. "Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, LL, Slick Rick, Ice Cube—the list goes on. I just wanna be able to look at myself and say that I did what they are doing."

If you're interested in reading what else Nas discussed in his cover story for Ebony Magazine, you can read it here.

