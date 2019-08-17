Chris Rivers Declares Himself The Greatest On "G.I.T.U"

Being the son of one of the most revered MCs of all time can't be easy but Chris Rivers is determined to stand on his own two. The rapper recently released his new project, G.I.T.U. which stands for Greatest In The Universe. While it might be a bit cocky to some, it's meaning is deeper than what it seems on the surface. " I feel it’s a title that fully encompasses the feel of this body of work, cause it traverses my mental state, life experiences, loves had and lost, stories and my overcoming of obstacles both external and internal while learning to love myself and becoming the best version of who I could be," he said.

With features from Anthiny King, Oswin Benjamin and more, Chris Rivers delivers his best body of work yet. Check it out below.